PGG Wrightson's Russell Maloney auctions Wiltshire cross ewes at an on-farm capital stock sale in South Otago last week. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

PGG Wrightson's Russell Maloney auctions Wiltshire cross ewes at an on-farm capital stock sale in South Otago last week. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

A South Otago family is shedding sheep from its farm operation and shifting focus to beef to make life easier.

Brian and Karen Smith are changing stocking ratios on their 370ha sheep and beef farm in Hillend, a 15-minute drive north of Balclutha.

“We’re not getting any younger and our kids are doing their own thing so we’re looking to make life a bit easier,” Brian said.

The Smiths had farmed the land for nearly a decade. Before moving south, they farmed in Omakau for nine years.

More than 2000 lambs, ewes and rams, mostly Wiltshire cross, were offered at an on-farm capital stock sale last week.

The lambs and ewes sold for between $120 and $191 each. Some of the ewes did not sell and remained under negotiation.

The Smiths introduced the self-shedding breed to their Romney flock about five years ago after becoming frustrated by the remuneration from wool “and everyone making money out of it except farmers,” Smith said.

He had enjoyed working with the Wiltshire sheep and would retain about 300 two-tooth ewes and about 300 ewe lambs, which were about 75 per cent Wiltshire and close to becoming fully self-shedding.

He sold all of his mixed-age Romney ewes last autumn.

About 300 beef cattle, including Friesian cross, were now run on the farm and the plan was to increase the herd up to 700 by buying cattle at weaner sales.

“I enjoy the cattle, so do what you enjoy,” he said.

A flock of Wiltshire cross ram lambs, which sold for $142 each excluding GST at an on-farm capital stock sale in South Otago last week. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

Among the more than 30 people at the sale was Neil Vickers, 82, of Hillend.

On arrival, Vickers gave fellow South Otago farmer and potential buyer Geoff Howie a ribbing.

“What are you doing buying these bloody things?,” Vickers said.

“Who said I’m buying?” Howie countered.

Retired farmer Neil Vickers, of Hillend, believes good prices for strong wool will return as it is a great product. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

“I can see your chequebook flapping in your back pocket,” Vickers said with a smile.

Vickers was right, Howie paid the top price of $700 for a full-mouth ram.

Warwick Williamson, of Palmerston, bought the remaining six full-mouth rams on offer.

He also bought about 80 ewe lambs.

Williamson said he had a “lightbulb moment” and decided to buy Wiltshire sheep to introduce to his strong wool flock.

Sheep and beef farmer Brian Smith, of Hillend, is selling most of his flock to focus on increasing the size of his beef herd. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

The aim was to introduce the Wiltshire breed to reduce the need for crutching.

“I haven’t seen one dirty bum at this sale.”

The most money he made from his clip of crossbred wool was when he began farming full-time in 1988.

“We got $5 a kg for our Poll Dorset cross lambs wool and it has never been that good since.”

Vickers, a retired farmer who runs a flock of Romney ewes, store lambs and cattle on his 16ha lifestyle block, was hopeful demand and good prices for strong wool would return.

“All these guys breeding these nude sheep when they’ve been bred to have no wool, there will be demand for a strong wool clip and everyone will be crying out for it and there will be none.”