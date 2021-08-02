Winners of the Golden Gumboot Awards announced

The inaugural Golden Gumboot Awards have come to an end, with the lucky winners announced on The Country today.

There were 10 categories to enter, with a coveted Golden Gumboot trophy for the successful entry, along with a great prize for the person who nominated them.

So, without further ado, here are the winners of the 2021 Golden Gumboot Awards.

Best Country Pub

The Golden Gumboot trophy goes to: Woolshed Tavern Reporoa

Nominated by: Phil Butler

Prize: A year's supply of Emerson's fun packs to the value of $1,000. Thanks to Emerson's - Dunedin born and brewed.

Phil's entry: This pub truly embraces rural community feel. They host the Young farmers, The Pig Hunting Club and "Thirsty Thursday's" locals' night, amongst other events.

The owner Pilla goes out of his way to accommodate our needs, dishing up fine pub cuisine.

One of his staff "Pinky" enjoys a bit of banter with locals and there is no need to ask for our various beers as they just remember what we drink from the tag on each of our handles.

This pub allows us a warm fun environment to have a weekly catch up to improve our mental health, enjoy banter on rugby happenings and to keep up with our local-grown All Black Captain Sam Cane.

It's also a place for us to sort out the problems of the world and work out how to run our local Council and Government better.

This is not one of your old petite country pubs, but more a big old barn that was built in the 70's when large groups congregated amongst clouds of smoke.

It serves a small rural community well and I believe warrants the award of Best Country Pub.

Best On-Farm Style

Best on-farm style winner Shona Rogers supporting Wig Wednesday. Photo / Jason Rogers

The Golden Gumboot trophy goes to: Shona Rogers

Nominated by: Jason Rogers

Prize: Four pairs of AgWool socks, two AgWool Jerseys and one AgMatch Membership - total value of $1057. Thanks to AgMatch online farming community- better returns for crossbred wool, achieved by absolute quality, well targeted product and design.

Jason's entry: I nominate my beautiful wife because she is always keen to get in behind a good cause and support it - no matter where she is or what she's doing.

Jason sent in a photo of Shona taking part in Wig Wednesday, showing her support for Kiwi kids with cancer.

Best No 8 Wire Solution

No 8 Wire Solution winner Johan Van Ras' simple anywhere on-farm on/off electric fence solution. Photo / Johan Van Ras

The Golden Gumboot trophy goes to: Johan Van Ras

Nominated by: Johan Van Ras

Prize: A one year Tracmap subscription. Thanks to Tracmap - the revolutionary in-cab GPS system and cloud-based job management system.

Johan's entry: Since have wifi at the cowshed for our Protrack gate, I bought a $50 wifi-enabled plug and put my electric fence unit on it.

Now with the app on my phone I can turn my fence power off anywhere, anytime.

It comes in handy when I need to fix a fence on the spot, or when there's a short.

Best Farm Dog

The Golden Gumboot trophy goes to: A dog called Bear

Nominated by: John

Prize: John (and Bear) receive a year's supply of Phoenix dog food valued at $1000. Thanks to Phoenix Pet Food - premium grain-free dog food.

John's entry: Bear has been a constant friend and companion during battle with depression over the last few years.

Along with my wife and daughter I don't know where I would be right now, without Bear.

He is with me 24/7 at home and at work.

Being 12.5 years old, he still thinks he's a puppy and is a constant pain in the arse on the beach - but we love him dearly.

Best Mai Mai

The Golden Gumboot trophy goes to: The Pauri Hilton

Nominated by: Charlie Gourlay

Prize: Four comfy cow rubber mats and an Agri-Tech t shirt and beanie. Thanks to Agri-Tech Imports Comfy Cow 30 mil non-slip rubber matting.

Charlie's entry: Sleeps six, hot and cold running water, wood fire heater, BBQ and can handle four guns with ease. Innovation for 2020 - QR code to sign in.

Best Farm Entrance/Mailbox

Best Farm Entrance/Mailbox went to this rustic postbox. Photo / Barry Gibb

The Golden Gumboot trophy goes to: A mailbox in Caples Valley

Nominated by: Barry Gibb

Prize: A pallet of Stockmate – 20 x 25kg bags valued at $1300. Thanks to Southern Humates - add Southern Humates to your calf feed to improve digestion and feed utilisation, resulting in healthier calves.

Barry's entry: This is an awesome old post box.

Best Shed

Blair Drysdale's Workshop, machinery and fertiliser shed in Southland won the Best Shed Award. Photo / Blair Drysdale

The Golden Gumboot trophy goes to: Blair Drysdale's workshop, machinery and fertiliser shed in Southland.

Nominated by: Blair Drysdale

Prize: A LawnMaster Estate Honda Mower and service kit worth $1000. Thanks to LawnMaster - mowers built for New Zealand conditions.

Blair's entry: It was built by a local builder this summer employing up to six people for a two month period. And you just can't beat a big, practical north-facing shed that takes in the stunning vistas beyond.

The Armchair Expert

Armchair Expert James Thomas strikes a pose as Rodin's "The Thinker". Photo / Steve Hines

The Golden Gumboot trophy goes to: James Thomas

Nominated by: Steve Hines

Prize: Two nights in a 4-star Queenstown hotel, plus a voucher for dinner on Netspeed. Thanks to Netspeed - making Broadband very accessible to rural New Zealand.

Steve's entry: James knows facts and information that no ordinary person should know. Dropping them into conversation to show how intelligent he is.

Makes a wet muddy day during calving very long having to listen to him prattle on.

Constantly quotes Monty Python and Austin Powers driving all that are with him absolutely nuts.

He is as frustrating as a spiked frustrator in the nose of a sucking heifer.

On a recent hike when everyone else was blowing, he still had the energy to pull out a pose of Rodin's Thinker at the top of the hill.

What normal person does that?

Best Chef

The Golden Gumboot trophy goes to: Clay Vodanovich's dad

Nominated by: Clay Vodanovich

Prize: $1000 cash thanks to Affco - providing top New Zealand beef and lamb to the world.

Clay's entry: A full time dairy farmer and solo dad means we are lucky to have a MasterChef in the kitchen.

Dad always makes sure there is a feast on the table whether it be your kiwi roast, risotto made from scratch, Thai ginger curry, venison cooked perfectly or anything else.

However it's dessert where he really shines, with his signature baked cheesecake or lime Anzac tart being a couple of highlights.

