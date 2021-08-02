The Country - Golden Gumboot winners edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum announced the winners of the inaugural Golden Gumboot Awards.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert warns against any false ideas of winter being at an end.

Craig Hickman:

Is a high-profile Mid Canterbury dairy farmer (aka Dairyman on Twitter) who updates the recovery from the recent floods and encourages farmers to donate to the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme.

David Stevens:

A leading New Zealand deer farmer and Environment Southland councillor says Wellington bureaucrats need to look for practical solutions rather than unworkable idealisms as central government lumbers more and more regulatory reforms on local authorities.

Steve Wyn-Harris:

Is a Central Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer who comments on lambing, dry weather, the latest political poll and the true value of local radio.

Listen below: