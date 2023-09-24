Win the ultimate rural golfing getaway with The Country

The Country returns to Wedderburn for the Emerson's Country Golf Open.

The Country returns to Wedderburn for the Emerson's Country Golf Open.

The Country is heading back to Wedderburn and you could join us at the ultimate rural golfing getaway.

Register below to be in to win a trip for two to Wedderburn to join Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum at the Emerson’s Tiny Pub in Wedderburn, Central Otago for the Emerson’s Country Golf Open on Friday, November 10 - including flights for two, accommodation, car hire, golf and a taster of Jamie’s very own Emerson’s beer… Mackaiser!

We’ll be tucking into some delicious Silver Fern Farms meat from the barbecue and some thirst-quenching Emerson’s brews before the second annual Emerson’s Country Golf Open.

Silver Fern Farms is proud to be supporting our rural communities and celebrating the farmers the world needs!

You must be 18 years or older to enter.

Online entries close Sunday, October 1, 2023.

The winner will be drawn and announced during The Country (12 pm-1 pm) on Monday, October 2, 2023.

www.silverfernfarms.com

Terms and conditions apply - read them here.