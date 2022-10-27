Win the ultimate rural golfing getaway with Silver Fern Farms

The view across the road from The Emerson's Country Golf Classic. Photo / Supplied

The view across the road from The Emerson's Country Golf Classic. Photo / Supplied

Win the chance to get off the farm and join The Country, as we broadcast live from Emerson’s Tiny Pub in Wedderburn, Central Otago, all courtesy of Silver Fern Farms.

Silver Fern Farms and The Country will transport you and your caddy to the launch of Emerson’s Mackaiser - Jamie’s very own beer.

Included in the ultimate rural golfing getaway are flights, accommodation and car hire, so you can enjoy what Central Otago has to offer!

This is your opportunity to be part of the worldwide launch of this year’s Mackaiser brew and to tee off in the inaugural Emerson’s Country Golf Classic, thanks to The Country and Silver Fern Farms.

Terms and conditions apply - read all about it here.

www.silverfernfarms.com