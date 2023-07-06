Win a morning tea for your farm with PGG Wrightson

Farm Without Harm's "Half-arsed stops here," campaign aims to promote safety and foster a culture of care on farms across the country. Photo / Supplied

Farm Without Harm's "Half-arsed stops here," campaign aims to promote safety and foster a culture of care on farms across the country. Photo / Supplied

Each day this week we have morning tea shouts for your farm thanks to PGG Wrightson.

It’s time we come together as a sector to find and share solutions that work best for us.

That’s why The Country has teamed up with PGG Wrightson and Farm Without Harm while we take a think about the attitudes needed on our farms to reduce preventable harm.

Register below to win a farm morning tea hamper delivered by PGG Wrightson and head to Farm Without Harm and take the pledge to join the movement towards a safer farming future!

The Farm without Harm strategy is a bold whole-of-system plan created by the agricultural sector for the agricultural sector. PGG Wrightson is proud to be a founding partner of the initiative.

By taking this pledge, you commit to promoting safety, implementing best practices, and fostering a culture of care on farms across the country. Together, we can create a safer and more sustainable farming industry.

NZME’s standard terms and conditions apply.

Morning tea hamper to the value of $150.



