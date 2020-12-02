Wild weather wreaks havoc in Te Awamutu

Te Awamutu Fire Brigade pumping water for the basement carpark of the new WINZ/Oranga Tamariki building in Sloane/Vaile streets.

Te Awamutu felt the full force of a storm front last Wednesday, November 25, heavy rain and hail resulting in widespread flooding as stormwater and drainage systems failed to cope, and trees and power lines were felled as a tornado hit Pokuru.

Surface water quickly rose on a number of roads and overflowing drains and gutters inundated a number of homes and businesses.

Sloane St during storm.

The new WINZ and Oranga Tamariki building on Sloane/Vaile streets suffered significant flooding as water from surrounding higher ground poured into the underground carpark.

Te Rehia Papesch, Regional Commissioner for Waikato, said the site was closed at 3.30pm.

"While the basement was affected there was no damage to the premises.

"After a thorough inspection the building was reopened at 8.30am Thursday or clients to attend appointments and business went on as usual at the site."

Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade was in attendance Thursday to pump water from the basement.

Te Rehia said the flooding in the basement caused water damage to vehicles belonging to Oranga Tamariki, personal vehicles, e-vehicle charging points, power sockets and lighting.

Waipā District Council said as part of building consent requirements for this building, a specific engineer designed stormwater system was required, including a submersible pump installed in the basement.

Workers at the site during clean-up said the pump was designed to cope with known water issues at the site, but not extreme weather events such as Wednesday's storm.

Te Awamutu Library also closed, causing the postponement of an event.

Waipā District Council reports several of their buildings experienced light flooding.

In the library the front foyer became flooded and part of the rear staff area, and although the flooding was relatively light the library was closed while the water was mopped up and dried out.

The library reopened opened again on Thursday morning.

At council's 101 Bank St office a portion of the ground floor flooded, and at several other council owned buildings in town, the ground floors flooded.

None of the incidences were severe.

Te Awamutu Boxing Academy flooder training room.

Erinna Lane from Te Awamutu Boxing Academy said their premises was completely flooded - a setback as they prepare for their second prizegiving.

Te Awamutu Boxing Club kids pitch in to clean up flood damage.

"We are incredibly thankful for the Te Awamutu Boxing Academy kids, families and community for coming out to help us clear the water as best as we could," she said.

Te Awamutu Boxing Club kids and parents pitch in to clean up flood damage.

Before the rain hit, notice of intention was served at Pokuru.

Contract milker Brian Glass said at about 11am he heard the loudest crack of thunder he had ever heard.

It was only drizzling at that stage, but then the wind started to pick up and he saw a tornado approaching from the north-west.

It tracked through the neighbour's property, sucking out windows and depositing the barbecue on the roof, came towards his hose between two lines of tress, took out his power and headed towards Stewart Alexander Golf Course, damaging a shed on the way.

Some of the damage at Pōkuru caused by Wednesday morning's tornado.

Five trees on the farm were felled by the tornado and several had large limbs broken off.

Power was restored at about 3pm.