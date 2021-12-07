Waitaki road reopens after milk trailer rolls

A milk trailer has rolled causing Waitaki road to close.

A rural Waitaki road has reopened this afternoon after a trailer rolled this morning, spilling milk across it and causing the road to be closed.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Smillies Rd, between Georgetown and Duntroon, at 11.15am.

Smillies Rd has been closed. Photo / Ruby Heyward

The trailer rolled but the cab remained upright.

A police spokeswoman said there were no reported injuries to the driver.

In an update this afternoon police said the road had reopened after being cleared by contractors.

The Otago Regional Council had been contacted.