The area highlighted is where wilding pines and other non-native trees will be removed on Wairakei Drive. Photo / Supplied

The area highlighted is where wilding pines and other non-native trees will be removed on Wairakei Drive. Photo / Supplied

Contact Energy will be removing wilding pines and other non-native trees along the southern end of Wairakei Drive from mid-February.

The area, which begins at the main 50km/h speed signs just north of the town entrance, will be replanted with about 5000 native species including manuka, harakeke, koromiko, and kanuka.

Contact Energy property and environment manager Andy Gray says the ageing pines, which are invasive, have started to spread to nearby native plantings and have become a significant risk to local infrastructure and livestock.

"Wilding pines can spread through landscapes very quickly if they're not controlled. Most of the trees are old, nearing the end of their natural life and pose a hazard. By replacing the pines with native species, we're helping to restore Taupō's original ecosystems.

"These pines have increased health and safety risks in the area. For example, falling

branches can damage fences, meaning stock animals can escape on to the main road and create significant risk. They could also fall on cars and people."

A section of wilding pines along Wairakei Drive will be removed. Photo / Supplied

Greening Taupō coordinator Robyn Ellis says restoration along Wairakei Drive has been a great collaborative effort with the community and local businesses.

"This restoration planting and increase in pest control will see native birds and other wildlife flourish. Having partnered with Contact to run community planting days at the northern end of Wairakei Drive over recent years, this new site offers a chance to extend the great mahi we've been doing."

Traffic management will be in place during the tree felling phase. Please follow the directions of the road crew.

The project is in partnership with Greening Taupō and funded by Contact Energy.