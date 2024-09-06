She attended a one-room/one-teacher primary school 16km out of Ōhope but, with the nearest secondary school at Whakatāne, the travel issue meant her secondary education was undertaken via correspondence.
With University Entrance accredited, Loeffen headed to Teachers’ Training College at Ardmore near Auckland.
She spent five years teaching at primary level back in the Bay of Plenty — Ōpōtiki, Waiotahe Valley and Whakatāne.
This was later also sold and the move was made to Taranaki, marking a return to fulltime dairy farming at Eltham.
Her husband died during the first year they were on the farm, and Loeffen moved to a smaller dairy unit in the Waikato, at Harper Rd, Walton.
Their son was to sharemilk on the property but died in a tragic rafting accident.
Employing sharemilkers, she remained on the Walton farm for 34 years until the move to Matamata.
At age 92, poor eyesight meant Loeffen could not renew her driver’s licence and, with no immediate family at Walton, “pressure from friends” saw her take up residence at Radius Matamata Country Lodge Village.
Although it has been a matter of only months, Loeffen said she was quite happy in the village.