This blood cancer in his chest and neck required a stem cell transplant and radiation treatment leaving him with significant fatigue and needing recovery time.

Despite these setbacks, Macdonald completed high school and went on to achieve a Bachelor of Agriscience at Massey University, majoring in Agriculture; and supported by a three-year DairyNZ scholarship.

“I figured that the degree provided a safety net in case I couldn’t continue with farming.”

After completing his degree, Macdonald regained the strength and energy for farm work.

He spent two seasons at DairyNZ’s Scott Farm, where he was part of the team managing cows involved in the DairyNZ Forage Value Index Trial.

When the opportunity arose to return to the family farm as manager, Macdonald took it.

Matthew Macdonald is the farm manager on his parent’s farm. Photo / Catherine Fry

He works for his parents, David and Jenny Macdonald on their 74-hectare farm north of Hamilton, milking 255 cows, operating a production system 4.

They milk twice a day from calving to December, then reduce to a 10-in-7 schedule, then once-a-day milking.

He works closely with his father, who assists with some farm work.

“I liaise with Dad over all the decisions such as pasture, culling and feeding,” he said.

“I always have lots of ideas and he’s really good at letting me try new things.”

Dairy Industry Awards

Matthew Macdonald won the 2024 NZ Dairy Industry Awards Waikato Dairy Manager of the Year. Photo / NZDIA

Encouraged by peers, Macdonald entered the 2024 Dairy Industry Awards and was a “bit surprised” to win the Waikato title, along with three merit awards: the DeLaval Livestock Management Award, the Trinity Lands Environmental Sustainability Award, and the CowManager Personal Planning and Financial Management Award.

The judges praised his attention to detail and comprehensive approach to farm management.

Judges’ comments included:

Livestock: “The extensive reporting documentation you provided for your herd clearly demonstrated superior management practices”.

People and personal: “You clearly have well thought-out (SMART) goals for your future. This was an impressive presentation of clearly defined strengths and opportunities and budgets to support your goals and future aspirations”.

Matthew Macdonald gives nine-month-old pup Cruise a helping hand. Photo / Catherine Fry

Environment and sustainability: “Well-thought opinions of climate change were well articulated to judges, once again your response was impressive”.

Macdonald found analysing every aspect of the farm and its management for his presentation a very worthwhile exercise.

He thoroughly enjoys both the physical aspect of working outside with animals and the science behind pasture and getting milk into the vat.

“Being part of the backbone of New Zealand and providing food and fibre to the world is awesome.”

He also values working with knowledgeable people in the industry and learning from them. He sees technology as an important part of the future of dairy farming but believes that its success depends on its affordability and keeping past and future farmers upskilled.

The future

Matthew Macdonald hopes to make his beekeeping a viable business.

While there is limited room for personal expansion on the family farm, Macdonald aims to bring in a farm manager and oversee its operations while he pursues a sharemilking opportunity with 400 cows on another farm.

Eventually, he hopes to employ staff and oversee both operations, reducing the physical demands on himself while maintaining profitable businesses.

In addition to his dairy farming success; Macdonald has developed a passion for beekeeping.

What began as a hobby during a university semester break has evolved into a 30-hive operation, with hives placed around the local area.

He devised and supervised a beekeeping module for the 2024 WaiBOP Young Farmer of the Year finals and sells honey locally under the Farmermac brand, with ambitions to make this a viable business.

Macdonald’s journey from a young boy teat spraying on his parents’ farm to becoming the NZDIA Waikato Dairy Manager of the Year is a testament to his resilience, commitment, and being prepared to alter his pathway into the career he wanted.



