Waikato farm

After visiting the Waikato farm to see the caravan himself, Newman made an offer to buy it.

“It was in really good condition, quite unbelievable for its age.”

The restoration took Newman around three months, working 25 to 30 hours a week, and he really enjoyed being back on the tools again.

“My goal was to restore the 4.5m caravan sympathetically, reusing as much of the original materials as I could.

“Where I couldn’t do that, I used traditional-style parts made from modern materials, and about 95% of the caravan is still original.”

After removing the aluminium exterior, some water-damaged timber framing was replaced.

Image 1 of 7 : The restored caravan at the 2024 Hamilton Motorhome, Caravan and Leisure Show.

Around 25% of the original aluminium was reused, and the remaining panels were made using the old panels as a pattern.

“The exercise was a great opportunity to introduce our apprentices to some ‘new’ old skills, especially [regarding] the roof, which has a complex compound curve at the front.

“They saw how things were built using good old Kiwi initiative.”

Watertight

Much of the caravan's interior was renovated and reused.

Modern sealants now ensure the smart grey and red painted exterior stays watertight.

Some original chrome bead extrusions had to be replaced with aluminium fabricated ones wrapped with chrome wrap.

“Most of the work inside was a good old clean and scrub followed by sanding, painting and varnishing.

“I saved the original Formica workbench with its chrome edge detail.”

The squabs and curtains were replaced, but Newman said he used the same colour material as the original squabs, taking care to add the piping and button details.

The interior is surprisingly spacious, with period details bringing back memories of a bygone holiday era before the days of cassette toilets and USB ports.

Newman and the team are proud of the little caravan, and it will be spending time in both the North and South Islands, where people can share in its nostalgia.