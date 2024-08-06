Veal hind shank cut is ideal for using in the dish Osso Bucco. Photo / Manja Wachsmuth
Kem Ormond is a features writer for NZME community newspapers and The Country.
OPINION
Have you ever opened a cookbook and decided to make Osso Bucco and wondered where you were going to find some veal shanks?
I can remember seeing veal in the local butcher shop window when I was young but it has been a long time since I have seen veal displayed anywhere (apart from some parts of Europe where it is immersed in their culture) and a long time since I have cooked any.
I wanted to know more about veal and why such delicate and tasty meat has never really hit it off in this country for whatever reason, so I had a chat with Alan McDermott from Pearl Veal in Collingwood.
It can be used in the same way that we use chicken, beef or lamb and can be put on a barbecue, roasted, made into a tasty tartare, stewed, pan, or stir-fried.
It is becoming a firm favourite with chefs around the country and now finding a veal dish on menus is becoming easier.
The demand for veal is not only driven by taste, but with no saturated fat and easily digestible due to the tenderness and lower fat content, it is becoming an option for health-conscious diners.
Most of McDermott’s veal is sold to New Zealand chefs with online sales delivered to the customers via courier.
Next year he is hoping to focus on the local markets and making veal more easily obtainable from retail outlets that take sustainability and ethical farming seriously while also expanding into more export markets.