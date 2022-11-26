Todd Muller: Time to celebrate Kiwi farmers

National Party acting agriculture spokesman Todd Muller. Photo / George Novak

Opinion: National Party acting spokesman for agriculture, Todd Muller, reflects on a difficult year for New Zealand farmers and reckons it’s time to celebrate our food and fibre sector.

This has been a bloody tough year for farmers.

While our export prices have been solid, the costs imposed on the home front have been shocking.

Continually growing farm inputs costs such as fuel, feed, labour and fertiliser are squeezing margins and causing immeasurable stress.

In my opinion, this Government has lost control of the local economy and is reverting to type – Labour thinks there’s not an issue that can’t be solved without more taxpayer money and more regulations.

Farmers have borne the brunt - and you’ve had enough.

In my view, there are very few bureaucrats and Government ministers who have any idea of the internal family stress that sits around the kitchen tables of our 23,000 farmers.

During Covid, you were begrudgingly acknowledged by the Government for keeping the country afloat.

Since then, what has been the thanks?

The Government’s deviation from the industry partnership proposed He Waka Eke Noa, winter grazing rules that are unworkable, and more clipboard warriors wanting to find parts of your farm to classify as wetlands to further reduce your productive base.

But it’s the sheer scale of the regulations, the pace of change and their lack of day-to-day practicality that is really impacting farmers.

I have had a number of farmer meetings since being given the National Party acting agriculture spokesperson role, and the frustration and anger in the regions are palpable.

Now that anger is flowing over the wider country as the looming recession starts to bite. We have to reset. We have to be clear about what we would do differently.

So what would National prioritise.

1) The regulations that have been poorly designed, with inadequate consultation, need to change. We will bring a pragmatic and efficient lens to the areas farmers have highlighted as unworkable.

2) The Government’s approach to pricing agricultural emissions needs to be binned. We have to find an answer to bring down methane levels, so let’s do that. As part of National’s emissions scheme, we propose a modest levy to fund methane research, and building a simple and standardised methane measurement model, while ensuring additional on-farm sequestration counts – let’s keep it simple and get on with it.

3) Drive focus towards data interoperability and efficiency. Farmers are getting increasingly frustrated with having to provide the same information on various platforms. Farmers shouldn’t need to complete multiple compliance documents, assessed by multiple agencies and organisations.

4) Ensure people are available to work in the primary sector – New Zealand has to get the immigration settings right and work harder towards building a sustainable and reliable local workforce for the future.

But the biggest focus for me will be leadership.

My whole life has been connected with agriculture. It is a huge part of who I am. It genuinely impacts me when I see the struggles, both regulatory and mental, that our farmers are enduring.

We need to celebrate our food and fibre sector and engage with farmers on the basis of trust, not enmity.

I wish you all an enjoyable Christmas and festive season and thank you for all you do for our nation.