The Country - Winston Peters edition

Winston Peters:

He's back! But is the former New Zealand First leader and Deputy PM too long in the tooth to be giving politics another shot? Plus, what would the hitherto handbrake do with the Ute Tax and Boomer Bike Bridge?

Bruce Cameron:

We asked the chairman of Zespri whether the Chinese have taken back the Chinese Gooseberry?

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics looked at agriculture's "big, bright, beautiful future" but said farmer stress was a real dark cloud on the horizon.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy said the drought was over, and we should get ready for a warm weekend - but look out for a wintry blast from Monday.

Craig Wiggins and Andy Thompson:

Today's panel featured 2021 Rural Communicator of the Year and the man who thinks he should have won the award!

