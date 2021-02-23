Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

The Country - Weather edition

Quick Read

The Country

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay finally tracked down Phil Duncan from Weather Watch to find out what's happening with our country's climate this week.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

We missed Monday's Weather Watch forecaster but he's here on a Tuesday to tell us the outlook for Thursday and beyond.

Doug Edmeades:

Is a Hamilton-based soil scientist who says another pandemic is sweeping the nation and it's called "RA 20".

Barbara Kuriger:

Today's one-woman panel features National's Taranaki King Country MP.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac's Rural Economist says its "Prime Price Time" as agricultural commodity prices rise around the globe and he reckons a rising tide lifts all boats.

Scott Duggan:

Volkswagen NZ's commercial manager on hybrid and electric vehicles.

Listen below:

Subscribe to The Country edm