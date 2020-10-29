The Country - Water edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Irrigation NZ's new chief executive Vanessa Winning, to talk about water.

On with the show:

Mark Cameron:

We ask Act's newly-elected agriculture spokesman if he's finding Wellington a bit of a culture shock coming from his background of 30 years of milking cows on his Ruawai dairy farm.

Karen Williams:

Is a Wairarapa arable farmer and the Vice President of Federated Farmers. Today we talk about the power of social media and the future of farming without overbearing regulatory constraints.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy warns of a dry (and warmer) summer as talks about NIWA's just-released Three Month Seasonal Climate Outlook.

Vanessa Winning:

Irrigation NZ's new chief executive says its time for the nation to have an adult conversation about water capture, storage, infrastructure and use. And she applauds the fast-tracking of a Northland water project to accelerate the economic recovery.

Chris Russell:

We ask our Sydney-based Australian correspondent whether he's heading to footy on Saturday night and whether he's going answer the call for retirees to drive a harvester.

