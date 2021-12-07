Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

The Country - Water edition

2 minutes to read
The Country

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to the chief executive of Irrigation NZ, Vanessa Winning, who said "without water, we don't have choices. It's as simple as no water - no food".

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

We track down the Minister of Agriculture and Trade on his last day in MIQ to discuss his abbreviated trade tour to Europe. Plus, we look at a rejuvenated Opposition, Three Waters and a big decision ahead for Fonterra farmers.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics warns that all that glitters is not gold when it comes to record high commodity prices.

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who comments on a rare fiscal quinella - high commodity prices and a low exchange rate - albeit one that comes with a few fiscal fish hooks.

Farmer Tom:

Our UK farming correspondent talks about the prospects of a White Xmas, quadrupling fertiliser prices, drains on his farm dating back to the Napoleonic Wars and why he wants to swap Boris for Jacinda for Christmas.

Vanessa Winning:

The chief executive of Irrigation NZ says "without water, we don't have choices. It's as simple as no water - no food".

Listen below: