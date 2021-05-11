The Country - Trees edition

Website of the Year

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor and rural raconteur Jim Hopkins about the effects of forestry.

Hunter McGregor:

The Kiwi selling New Zealand venison in Shanghai explained why the collapse of the daigou (trade) channel had played a major role in the demise of A2 Milk.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur and Waitaki District Councillor questioned the true cost of carbon farming and suggested planting trees could be bad for the planet!

Damien O'Connor:

The gloves came off as we debated with the Minister of Agriculture the importance of the Fonterra share price, MIQ spaces for essential primary sector workers and a failed Labour pre-election promise to give local authorities the power to determine what classes of land could be used for forestry in the first six months of its term.

Don Fraser:

Today the rural commentator offered an enlightening commentary about "Keeping ahead of the Undertaker".

