The Country - Trees edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor and rural raconteur Jim Hopkins about the effects of forestry.

On with the show:

Hunter McGregor:

The Kiwi selling New Zealand venison in Shanghai explained why the collapse of the daigou (trade) channel had played a major role in the demise of A2 Milk.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur and Waitaki District Councillor questioned the true cost of carbon farming and suggested planting trees could be bad for the planet!

Damien O'Connor:

The gloves came off as we debated with the Minister of Agriculture the importance of the Fonterra share price, MIQ spaces for essential primary sector workers and a failed Labour pre-election promise to give local authorities the power to determine what classes of land could be used for forestry in the first six months of its term.



Don Fraser:

Today the rural commentator offered an enlightening commentary about "Keeping ahead of the Undertaker".

