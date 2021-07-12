The Country - Tess edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum welcomed the new social media guru to the team - Tess Prentice. Welcome Tess!

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert talked about possible gales across both islands on Friday/Saturday and some much-needed rain for the upper North Island.

Chris Allen:

Federated Farmers' spokesperson on water and the environment talked about bad winter grazing footage in Southland and the flood recovery in Mid Canterbury.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Earlier this morning we went to the UK to talk to our disappointed but proud farming correspondent about football, farming, and unshackling the Covid lockdown chains on July 19.

Pita Alexander:

The long-standing Christchurch farm accountant shared some of his pearls of financial wisdom, including "when things are going well, take pictures", as farming fortunes can turn against you very quickly.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel featured a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky. We asked if one of them had committed a fashion crime on a South Island ski field?

Listen below: