The Country - Technical difficulties edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay experienced technical difficulties trying to get hold of Andrew Hoggard on both his land line and mobile phone.

On with the show:

Ele Ludemann:

Is a North Otago farmer who's come up with a novel way to meet the Climate Change Commission's (CCC) target to slash livestock numbers by 15 per cent by 2030.

Tony Laker:

If you're looking for inspiration, look no further than a travel agent with cancer. We talk to one of New Zealand's leading travel agents about the industry challenges of 2020 still looming large in 2021 but so too does opportunity and positivity.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's Sustainability and Animal Proteins Analyst says forget about the Climate Change Commission, David Parker's freshwater reforms will go a long way to reducing livestock numbers by 15 per cent. Plus, we look at some positive prospects for the red meat sector.

Andrew Hoggard:

When we finally get hold of him, the President of Federated Farmers chews the farming fat over the issues of the day including and denies he needs to "grow a pair".

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on record milk prices, trading difficulties with China and the mental health issues facing fruit and veggie growers.

