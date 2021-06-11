The Country - Slide edition

Photo / File

Today on The Country, things got a little heated on the Goldpine Road Trip to Fieldays after Andy Thompson admitted he loved having a go on Trevor Mallard's controversial slide in Wellington.

On with the show:

Rowena Duncum and Andy Thompson:

We caught up with our intrepid duo in Palmerston North on the Goldpine Road Trip to Fieldays. Andy admitted he loved Trevor Mallard's slide and also told on Rowena for having a "potty mouth".

Laura Koot:

Five sleeps to go until Fieldays! We talked to one of the members of the Farmlands Fieldays Panel at the Real Woman Talk Event.

Chris Russell:

This week our Australian correspondent had so much to talk about we didn't even get to the mouse plague!

Barry Soper:

We caught up with our award-winning political journalist for a wrap of the week.

Jeremy Rookes:

Today our panel of one comprised of a "grumpy" Central Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer, who said he'd had enough of the Government.

