The Country - Shot put edition

Today on The Country Jamie Mackay caught up with legendary stock agent Peter Walsh to talk about his son Tom who is competing in the Olympics shot put final this afternoon.

On with the show:

Peter Walsh:

We yarn to a legend of the New Zealand livestock industry who just also happens to be the father of Olympian shot putter Tom, ahead of this afternoon's final in Tokyo.

Simon Bridges:

The former National Party leader previews his soon-to-be-released book National Identity and we ask if this is the first step on the journey back to his old job? He also comments on the Groundswell protests and why he reckons Labour is reactive rather than proactive.

Jen Scoular:

The effervescent chief executive of Avocado NZ fervently denies avocados are worse for the environment than dairy on day one of the Horticulture NZ annual conference at Mystery Creek.

Sam McIvor:

The chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ comments on new independent research that confirms a significant amount of sheep and beef farmland has been converted to forestry, underlining the need for limits on carbon offsetting, especially when it comes to forestry plated for carbon farming only.

Karen Williams:

The vice president of Federated Farmers urges the government to use the QE11 National Trust Covenant system, rather than heading down the SNA track. Plus, we talk about the perils of husbands and wives working together in the stock yards!

Listen below: