The Country - Scholar edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with 2021 Nuffield Scholar John Foley, to find out how people could be a part of the 2022 intake.
On with the show:
Nathan Penny:
The Westpac Rural Economist looked at the potential fallout for New Zealand farmers from a sharp Covid-correction to international oil and equity markets.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of New Zealand's leading farming academics said, shock/horror, organic farming can be bad for consumers and the environment. Plus, she shed a very public tear over the Groundswell protest.
Blair McLean:
Our Blenheim-based viticulture correspondent updated how the Marlborough floods had affected the local horticulture industry.
Jim Hopkins:
The rural commentator, like Jacqueline Rowarth, had a tear in his eye last Friday over the Groundswell protests.
John Foley:
We talked to a 2021 Nuffield Scholar and tell you how you could be a part of the 2022 intake by heading to ruralleaders.co.nz/nuffield.
Listen below: