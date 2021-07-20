The Country - Scholar edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with 2021 Nuffield Scholar John Foley, to find out how people could be a part of the 2022 intake.

On with the show:

Nathan Penny:

The Westpac Rural Economist looked at the potential fallout for New Zealand farmers from a sharp Covid-correction to international oil and equity markets.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics said, shock/horror, organic farming can be bad for consumers and the environment. Plus, she shed a very public tear over the Groundswell protest.

Blair McLean:

Our Blenheim-based viticulture correspondent updated how the Marlborough floods had affected the local horticulture industry.



Jim Hopkins:

The rural commentator, like Jacqueline Rowarth, had a tear in his eye last Friday over the Groundswell protests.

John Foley:

We talked to a 2021 Nuffield Scholar and tell you how you could be a part of the 2022 intake by heading to ruralleaders.co.nz/nuffield.

