The Country - Sailing edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated the America's Cup World Series in Auckland by playing sailing tunes.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

The first female president of Federated Farmers, who stepped aside mid-year, casts her eye over 2020 and nominates her Ag Person of the Year.

Judith Collins:

National's leader looks back on a turbulent 2020 and admits her ascension to the top job was a hospital pass. She also takes the opportunity to condemn Trevor Mallard's recent behaviour.

Doug Avery and Shane McManaway:

Today's panel features the Resilient Farmer and the former chief executive of Allflex, who is also a Wairarapa farmer and hospital builder.

Dr Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of DairyNZ praises the performance of the industry in 2020 and hopes farmers and politicians can work together in unison around freshwater reforms in 2021.

Chris Russell:

We ask our Australian correspondent what's the latest tariff China has imposed on the "Lucky Country" plus we look at the woes of wool.

