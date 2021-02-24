The Country - Ride on mower edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and the team were excited to launch a competition where one lucky listener could win a Steelfort Cub Cadet LX547 ride on mower!
On with the show:
Damien O'Connor:
The Minister of Agriculture defends the government's response to the apple picking crisis in Hawkes Bay.
Jim Hopkins:
Is a rural raconteur and North Otago native who sings the praises of the Alps to Ocean bike ride but is less complimentary about the Climate Change Commission.
John McOviney:
Steelfort's chief executive gives you the chance to win a Cub Cadet 42-inch ride on mower valued at $4,799.
Chris Brandolino:
NIWA's weather guy says some much-needed rain is on its way in early March.
Greg Millar:
The National Fundraising Manager encourages farmers to donate to the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme.
Karen Williams:
We scold the Vice President of Federated Farmers for uttering "learnings" and "journey" in the space of one interview.
