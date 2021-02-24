The Country - Ride on mower edition

Jamie Mackay (left) and Sam "Lashes" Casey put the Steelfort Cub Cadet LX547 ride on mower through its paces. Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and the team were excited to launch a competition where one lucky listener could win a Steelfort Cub Cadet LX547 ride on mower!

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture defends the government's response to the apple picking crisis in Hawkes Bay.

Jim Hopkins:

Is a rural raconteur and North Otago native who sings the praises of the Alps to Ocean bike ride but is less complimentary about the Climate Change Commission.

John McOviney:

Steelfort's chief executive gives you the chance to win a Cub Cadet 42-inch ride on mower valued at $4,799.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy says some much-needed rain is on its way in early March.

Greg Millar:

The National Fundraising Manager encourages farmers to donate to the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme.

Karen Williams:

We scold the Vice President of Federated Farmers for uttering "learnings" and "journey" in the space of one interview.

