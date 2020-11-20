The Country - Red meat edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Alliance Group Chairman Murray Taggart, for a chat about the co-op's annual results.
On with the show:
Jim Hopkins:
Is a rural raconteur who casts a sage and acerbic eye over the state of the nation and he denies he's an just "an angry Boomer".
Murray Taggart:
The Alliance Group Chairman comments on the co-op's annual result and we find out why "donning and doffing" has cost the world's largest sheep meat processor $20 million.
Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:
Today's panel features a couple of sheep and beef farmers from Hawkes Bay and Canterbury.
Kevin "Smiley" Barrett:
We catch up with the Norwood Brand Ambassador on the West Coast as the Laker House of Travel South Island Farming Tour continues on its merry way!
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent reviews a week dominated by the Pike River 29 and Five Eyes.
Lewis Ferris:
Rapid Met Service Weather report in 90 seconds!
Listen below: