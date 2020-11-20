The Country - Red meat edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Alliance Group Chairman Murray Taggart, for a chat about the co-op's annual results.

On with the show:

Jim Hopkins:

Is a rural raconteur who casts a sage and acerbic eye over the state of the nation and he denies he's an just "an angry Boomer".

Murray Taggart:

The Alliance Group Chairman comments on the co-op's annual result and we find out why "donning and doffing" has cost the world's largest sheep meat processor $20 million.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features a couple of sheep and beef farmers from Hawkes Bay and Canterbury.

Kevin "Smiley" Barrett:

We catch up with the Norwood Brand Ambassador on the West Coast as the Laker House of Travel South Island Farming Tour continues on its merry way!

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent reviews a week dominated by the Pike River 29 and Five Eyes.

Lewis Ferris:

Rapid Met Service Weather report in 90 seconds!

