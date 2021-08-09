The Country - Polar edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Monday's weather guy Phil Duncan for a chat about the polar blast currently battering New Zealand.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says, despite the polar blast, the cavalry is on the way, we've just got to get through today.

Graham West:

The National President of the NZ Farm Forestry Association says a recent Beef + Lamb NZ report that "significant" areas of pastoral farmland are being converted into forestry is alarmist and needs to be put into context.

Grant McCallum and Ele Ludemann:

Today's farmer panel features protagonists from Northland and North Otago. Both are National Party loyalists and both have differing views about the future of the party after the annual conference this weekend.

Ray Smith:

The Director General of MPI comments on the weather, flood recovery and gives us an M. bovis update. Plus, we discuss Fieldays and relationships with key stakeholders.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank reviews the bank's August Agribusiness Monthly Report which sees New Zealand agri commodity prices marking time at highs. But for how much longer?

Listen below: