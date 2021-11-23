The Country - Poem edition

Today on The Country, East Coast farmer and bush poet Graeme Williams returned with his latest offering for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - a poem about carbon farming.

On with the show:

Graeme Williams:

Is an East Coast farmer and bush poet who awoke at 2 am this morning and put pen to paper in a plea to the PM to put an end to carbon farming.

Jim van der Poel:

The Chair of DairyNZ urges farmers to have their say on an alternative emissions pricing framework (using a split-gas approach), rather than have the government put agriculture into the ETS.

Murray Taggart:

The Chairman of the Alliance Group yesterday announced an operating profit of $41.9 million before tax and distributions for the year ending 30 September 2021. A profit distribution of $8.5m will be made to its farmer shareholders, in addition to $16.7m in loyalty payments already paid over the course of the year. The co-operative's turnover was $1.8 billion.

Todd Clark:

Our US correspondent reflects on the history and traditions of Thanksgiving. Plus, we look back on a pretty good farming season with record soy and corn prices.

Listen below: