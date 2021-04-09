Website of the Year

The Country - Plough edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Mark Dillon about the New Zealand Ploughing Champs which kick off tomorrow in Riversdale.

On with the show:

Belinda Price:

We caught up with the 2021 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year - a Whanganui sharemilker who wears many hats in the industry.

Don Carson:

The PR guy for the NZ Forest Owners Association said the industry was on a high. He also made an interesting comparison of world commodity prices over the past decade for forestry, dairy and coffee.

Mark Dillon:

We previewed the New Zealand Ploughing Champs which start in Riversdale tomorrow.

Rowland Smith:

In the absence of Sir David Fagan, we caught up with the hot favourite for the New Zealand Shearing Champs in Te Kuiti.

Tim Myers:

We found the chief executive of Norwood in Central Otago as we talked about what's happening in Southland and the Suez Canal.

Barry Soper:

We found our political correspondent in the thick of the school strike for Climate Change. Plus, we pondered Christopher Luxon's and Simon Bridges' leadership aspirations.

Listen below:

