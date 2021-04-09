The Country - Plough edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Mark Dillon about the New Zealand Ploughing Champs which kick off tomorrow in Riversdale.
Belinda Price:
We caught up with the 2021 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year - a Whanganui sharemilker who wears many hats in the industry.
Don Carson:
The PR guy for the NZ Forest Owners Association said the industry was on a high. He also made an interesting comparison of world commodity prices over the past decade for forestry, dairy and coffee.
Mark Dillon:
We previewed the New Zealand Ploughing Champs which start in Riversdale tomorrow.
Rowland Smith:
In the absence of Sir David Fagan, we caught up with the hot favourite for the New Zealand Shearing Champs in Te Kuiti.
Tim Myers:
We found the chief executive of Norwood in Central Otago as we talked about what's happening in Southland and the Suez Canal.
Barry Soper:
We found our political correspondent in the thick of the school strike for Climate Change. Plus, we pondered Christopher Luxon's and Simon Bridges' leadership aspirations.
