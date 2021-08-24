The Country - Petition edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to National MPs Christopher Luxon and Barbara Kuriger about a petition they've launched against the Government's Water Services Bill.

On with the show:

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an Independent Economist who comments on the cost of Covid for the primary sector and, perhaps more importantly, the cost of the international supply chain. Plus, we look at the OCR on hold and the equity markets on the charge.

Barbara Kuriger and Chris Luxon:

Today's panel features a couple of National MPs who are none-too-pleased about the Water Services Bill and the imposition it will place on rural New Zealand. And is Luxon just happy to be the MP for Botany?

Jane Smith:

Our North Otago correspondent talks about the highs and lows of life on the farm under Level 4 lockdown and about the "inconvenient truth about methane".



Hunter McGregor:

We ask our China correspondent how a nation of 1.4 billion people can have a labour shortage? Plus, we look at the strange new "lying flat" movement, amongst Chinese youth, which advocates for lying down instead of working hard.

Tim Myers:

How are our leading rural businesses operating under Level 4? We ask the chief executive of leading farm machinery company Norwood.

