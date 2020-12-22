Website of the Year

The Country - Penultimate edition

It's The Country's second last show for 2020, so Jamie Mackay marked the occasion by accidentally hanging up on Minister of Agriculture, Damien O'Connor.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture wraps the farming year as the banter continues to the very end!

Derek Daniell:

One of New Zealand's leading sheep breeders says the virtue signaling of the modern vegan movement ignores the heavy use supplements required for a vegan diet. Plus he reckons meat is the original superfood!

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an Independent Economist who warns of the financial Covid hangover the world is facing for many years to come.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

A leading farming academic joins in the debate over what is a superfood. Plus she reinforces why the primary sector is so crucial to our economy post-Covid.

Steve Hollander:

The founder and trustee of the NZ Rural Games previews all the action coming up in the Palmy North Square on March 12,13 and 14.

Listen below:

