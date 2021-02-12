The Country - Peas edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Vice President of Federated Farmers Karen Williams, for a chat about her first pea harvest after defeating the pesky pea weevil.
On with the show:
Angus Hines:
Our Met Service Weather guy gives us the latest on what's happening.
Don Carson:
The PR Guru from the New Zealand Forest Owners Association says establishing native tree plantations to sequester carbon is a whole lot tougher than it sounds. He also reckons red kiwifruit is next big star from the horticulture stable.
Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:
We ask today's Norwood panel what they're doing in their respective businesses to save the planet?
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent ponders the vaccine rollout, ties in Parliament and under-performing politicians.
Karen Williams:
We ask the Vice President of Federated Farmers about her night out with David Parker!
