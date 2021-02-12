The Country - Peas edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Vice President of Federated Farmers Karen Williams, for a chat about her first pea harvest after defeating the pesky pea weevil.

On with the show:

Angus Hines:

Our Met Service Weather guy gives us the latest on what's happening.

Don Carson:

The PR Guru from the New Zealand Forest Owners Association says establishing native tree plantations to sequester carbon is a whole lot tougher than it sounds. He also reckons red kiwifruit is next big star from the horticulture stable.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

We ask today's Norwood panel what they're doing in their respective businesses to save the planet?

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the vaccine rollout, ties in Parliament and under-performing politicians.

Karen Williams:

We ask the Vice President of Federated Farmers about her night out with David Parker! Plus, we talk about her first pea harvest after defeating the pesky pea weevil.

