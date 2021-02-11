Rozzie O'Reilly crowned Australian winner of Zanda McDonald award

Rozzie O'Reilly is the 2021 Australian winner of the Zanda McDonald Award. Photo / Supplied

Rozzie O'Reilly, 28, from Holbrook NSW has an exciting year ahead of her, after being crowned the 2021 Australian winner of the Zanda McDonald Award.

As the breeding manager at Australia's largest prime lamb seedstock business, Lambpro, O'Reilly is responsible for managing the database for over 6000 performance recorded stud ewes, co-ordinating staff and providing numerous client services.

O'Reilly has a Bachelor of Animal Science with First Class Honours, and also runs a sheep and cattle business on agistment and lease country with her fiancé.

O'Reilly was "thrilled" to receive the award, and was particularly excited about spending time with members of the Platinum Primary Producers (PPP) Group, the network of over 150 of Australasia's influential agri-business men and women, of which Zanda McDonald was a foundation member.

"I feel completely overwhelmed and honoured to win this award. I'm really excited about the insights I'll get into some of the best agriculture companies in the industry, and how I can apply these learnings to further benefit the industry," she said.

O'Reilly was named as a finalist alongside fellow Australians Hugh Dawson, 22, Head Stockman at Barkly Pastoral Company in the Northern Territory, Oli Le Lievre, 28, Consultant at KPMG in Melbourne and Founder of Humans of Agriculture, and Tim Emery, 35, a Technical Officer with Tropical Beef Technology Services at the Agricultural Business Research Institute in Roma.

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview Rozzie O'Reilly on The Country below:

Zanda McDonald Award Chairman Richard Rains said the judges were extremely impressed with O'Reilly's commitment, achievements and dedication to her role and the wider industry.

"Rozzie is a warm, personable and intelligent individual. She applied for the Award a few years ago, and rather than being knocked back, has since made great strides in her career, and come out on top.

"Her aspirations are strong and well aligned with what the award can provide her by way of mentoring. We can't wait to see what's next in store for Rozzie, and helping to take her career to the next level through the opportunities that the award provides."

The Zanda McDonald Award, regarded as a badge of honour by the agribusiness industry, recognises and supports talented and passionate young professionals in the ag sector from Australia and New Zealand.

The annual award would normally crown one winner from across Australasia, but in response to Covid-19-related travel restrictions, in 2021 there will be an Australian and a New Zealand winner.

The Kiwi winner will be announced at a separate celebration in New Zealand in April.