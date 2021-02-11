Small steps boost biodiversity on North Canterbury farm

Planting around the edge of the irrigation lake is part of a long-term biodiversity vision for the farm. Photo / Supplied

Farmers discovered that there are many ways to protect and enhance mahinga kai and biodiversity values while visiting Waimak Farm in Eyreton last week.

The 612-hectare farm includes the largest remaining kanuka stand in North Canterbury and, due to its important biodiversity values, the area is being protected by farm managers Richard and Susan Pearse.

The kanuka stand provided an important seed source and seedlings had been taken from the area to try and recreate a similar ecosystem in other dryland areas, Richard said.

He was aiming to plant approximately 1000 native trees per year throughout the entire farm.

"It's important for us to protect this area as there are hardly any of these dryland areas left. It is easier to protect what you already have on farm than starting from scratch."

The event provided a practical insight into changes landowners can make to protect special areas on their farms.

It was hosted by Environment Canterbury's poū matai kōu (cultural land management advisor) Makarini Rupene, and biodiversity advisor Zipporah Ploeg.

Sharing ideas on planting options for fence line areas and open spaces during the farm visit. Photo / Supplied

While dryland ecosystems may not look as visually appealing as wetlands or stream planting, they served a vital purpose for preserving indigenous biodiversity, Ploeg said.

"Kanuka stands and other dryland ecosystems play an important role in the land corridor from the mountains to the sea.

"Once you look closer you can see a thriving ecosystem of moss, herb fields, orchids, lizards, and mycorrhizal fungi.

"The fungi interact with the roots of the kanuka trees and help increase water and nutrients, while the trees provide the fungus with carbohydrates from photosynthesis."

Farmers attending the event learned that mahinga kai encompassed much than just food- gathering and waterways.

Rupene described the concept as the connections between resources and places.

"Mahinga kai relates to every natural resource and the places these are found. It's about the connections between the two and looks at the land and water as a much broader network than just what you find on one piece of land."

The Pearses have always been passionate about enhancing the biodiversity values of the farm and believed the key to environmental improvement was having a plan and tackling the simple changes first.

"You can't do everything at once but if you have a long-term vision and break it down into smaller steps, you'll make progress. We have focused on the low-hanging fruit first and are leaving the larger projects for further down the track," Richard said.

The couple are trialling different options, including tree lucerne for fence line plantings along an irrigated stretch of land.

"It's late flowering so it's good for attracting bees. It's also safe for stock so the cows can graze it. We've got some seeds germinating now and we'll wait until they've grown to a decent height before we plant them."

The Pearses were also working on enhancing the land surrounding the effluent ponds.

They had started preparation work and hoped to plant around the edge of the ponds later this year.

Preparation has begun for a new planting area next to the effluent ponds. Photo / Supplied

"In this area we knew we needed plants with a high water tolerance. We have made a start by spraying out the grass and weeds, laying bark chip, and the next step is to add flaxes and hebes which we'll source from local plant nurseries to make sure they suit our soil and conditions," Richard said.

Another area which the couple will work on in the future was planting the edge of their irrigation pond.

Having a biodiversity plan had helped them to prioritise their enhancement projects, Richard said.

"We've taken a practical approach. We can't do it all at once, but we have our plan in place and we are working towards it. The key is to not feel like you have to do everything at once but to start small and make progress towards improving the environment."

Environment Canterbury's biodiversity and mahinga kai initiative

Environment Canterbury provide advice, and in some cases funding, to assist farmers to protect biodiversity and mahinga kai.

Information on funding is available here.

Further information on mahinga kai including a video and species guide is available here.

An article containing further details on the concept of mahinga kai is available here.

Anybody interested in arranging for one of Environment Canterbury's biodiversity or cultural advisors to visit their farm should call 0800 324 636 or email: ecinfo@ecan.govt.nz

Environment Canterbury also has a mahinga kai fact sheet available for landowners which can be requested via the contact details above.