The Country- Optimist edition

On today's show Jamie Mackay talked to a couple of optimists: Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell, who remained upbeat about another drop in the GDT, and Rabobank global strategist Michael Every, who insisted he was an optimist, just one that was "wrapped in a quite thick layer of pessimist".

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders Dame Lisa Carrington, the latest poll, whether she's a pragmatist or a populist, her response to the Groundswell protests, opening the borders to RSE workers, a poll on New Zealand's name and whether she was indeed an "accidental PM".

Michael Every:

Rabobank's Singapore-based Global Strategist sheds his hitherto alarmist name tag to say in a Covid-challenged world, with many dark clouds on the horizon, New Zealand is well placed to prosper, with food at the top of the shopping list for many countries.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments on last night's GDT auction (down 1 per cent, WMP -3.8 per cent) and whether the $8 milk price is looking increasingly under threat for the 21/22 season? Plus, we float the idea of a new "Milk Maiden" for Fonterra.

Craig Wiggins:

The 2021 Rural Communicator of the Year, Mid Canterbury farmer and rural mental health advocate wraps The Country.

