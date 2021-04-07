The Country - Oats edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated John Oates' birthday, which gave him an excuse to break out some classic Hall & Oates tunes.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive was more than pleased with another good GDT auction, as the 2020/21 season winds to a successful conclusion.

Philippa Cameron:

We spoke to the author of "A High Country Life - Tales & Recipes from a New Zealand Sheep Station" and gave a listener the chance to win this best-selling book.

Te Radar:

The voice of the FMG Young Farmer Contest said it's all steam ahead for the Grand Final in Christchurch in early July after 2020's Covid cancellation, with only the Northern Region Final at Pukekohe to go.

Tony Laker:

We talked to an inspirational man who lost 95 per cent of his travel business turnover due to Covid-19 and then got liver cancer for good measure. But it takes more than Covid and cancer to keep a good man down.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst cast her eye over the bank's April Agribusiness Monthly plus she commented on the GDT auction.

Listen today: