The Country - Nickelback edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay took the Rabobank Farm Tracks competition in a controversial direction by playing Nickelback, much to the rest of the team's distress.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader and country's most popular centre-right politician has a crack at the government's Covid response and James Shaw's controversial trip to Glasgow for the Climate Change talkfest.

Geoff Spark:

Is a Canterbury farmer and a champion for rural mental health provider Farmstrong. Today he talks about how the relationship began through sport and how his farming operation handled the crippling financial and mental blow of M.bovis.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac's rural economist reviews last night's positive GDT auction, previews some great red meat prices in prospect, plus comments on interest and exchange rates.

Jim Hopkins:

Is a rural raconteur who says James Shaw needs to go to Glasgow and go in to bat for New Zealand farmers!

Listen below: