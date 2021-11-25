The Country - National edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay tried to keep up with what was happening with the National Party's leadership battle.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

As we await some "white smoke" from Wellington, the president of Federated Farmers confirms his leadership is secure! Plus, we look at Federated Farmers' response to the Groundswell protest and ask whether the industry-good body is going too "softly, softly" on the government.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank's Melbourne-based analyst updates the Australian dairy market including Fonterra's ownership review of Fonterra Australia. We also look at reduced global supply and why Covid is restraining demand in developing regions such as South East Asia.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent updates action from the West Island where farmers are enjoying record beef and dairy prices. Plus, we ask how can synthetics be more sustainable than natural fibres such as wool and cotton?

Scott Duggan:

The Commercial Sales Manager for Volkswagen talks about his company's partnership with the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme, the challenges of bringing new stock into the country and the prospects of an EV farm ute any time soon.

Barbara Kuriger:

After the political turmoil of the past 16 hours, National's agriculture spokeswoman confirms Dr Shane Reti is the new interim leader of the National Party.

Remember you can support The Country's Movember effort here.

