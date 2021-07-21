The Country - Moon edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay played some lunar tunes to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the moon landing (NZ time).

Kieran McAnulty:

In the absence of PM we asked the Chief Whip what the Government's response was to the nationwide Groundswell protests.

Dr Tim Mackle:

We applauded the chief executive of DairyNZ for going in to bat for farmers on national television. Plus, we looked for solutions for the looming labour crisis in the primary sector.

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel comes to you from the nation's badly affected flood regions - the West Coast and Mid Canterbury.

Marc Rivers:

Fonterra's CFO discussed another drop in the GDT auction overnight (down 2.9 per cent, WMP minus 3.8 per cent) but says an $8 payout is still on the cards for the 2021/22 season. Plus, we looked at the timeframe for co-op's controversial capital restructuring plans.

