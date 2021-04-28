The Country - Moon edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated last night's "pink" supermoon by playing some moon-themed tunes.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture talked about a Pink Moon, the challenges of trading with China and a new winter grazing module for farmers.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent explained why New Zealand exporters were facing increasing scrutiny getting produce into China. We also looked at the insatiable demand the Chinese have for crawfish, before talking a spot of forestry.

Sam Vivian-Greer and Shane McManaway:

We caught up with the newly crowned winner of the 2021 Zanda McDonald Award - a 31- year-old Masterton farm consultant.

Sir Eion Edgar:

Our go-to money man on The Country explained some of the rationale behind the fall from grace from a former share market darling, A2 Milk.

Dan Lynch:

If you're heading to the maimai on Saturday morning, you need to dose the dog!

Scott Duggan:

Commercial Manager for Volkswagen New Zealand.

Listen below: