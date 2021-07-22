The Country - M. bovis edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with M. bovis Programme Director Stuart Anderson, to take a look at the latest TAG report - which showed New Zealand was on target to eradicate the disease.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

We chew the farming fat and discussed the tragic Buller flooding with the former President of Federated Farmers.

Stuart Anderson:

Four years on from its discovery in South Canterbury, we caught up with the M. bovis Programme Director as the latest TAG report showed New Zealand was on target to eradicate the disease.

Chris Russell:

We tracked down our Australian correspondent in Western Australia where things were going better than in his home state of NSW.

John McOviney:

The Waitomo sheep and beef farmer is also the chief executive of Steelfort. Today we talked about the bullish prospects for beef and lamb and the international freight challenges of importing and exporting goods in and out of the country.

Graham Law:

The Taupō dairy farmer is also a member of the Rabobank Upper North Island Client Council. He recently attended the inaugural financial skills workshop in Taupō. Funded by the bank's Client Councils, the New Zealand workshops were also open to non-clients and there was no cost for participants to attend.

