Home / The Country

New Zealand avocado exports rise despite slight revenue dip

By Steve Edwards
Coast & Country News·
4 mins to read

The avocado industry predicts better times after two hard years. Photo / Alan Gibson

After a couple of tough seasons, the avocado industry is predicting better times ahead.

Picking began last month and NZ Avocado chief executive Brad Siebert expected exports to be “well under way” by now.

“Early estimates have overall industry volumes slightly down from last season,” Siebert said.

“However, the better

Save

