The Country - Long weekend edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay counts down to the long weekend (for some).

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The president of Federated Farmers has his say on the FTA, Jacinda's traffic lights and earthquakes.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's Head of Sustainable Business Development comments on the FTA with the UK and the government's response to the Climate Change Commission's recommendations, saying major food companies, such as Nestle, are increasingly setting ambitious emissions reduction targets.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's head weather forecaster with your long weekend outlook.



Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador looking at the impact of today's covid announcement on business and vaccination farm plans.

Judith Collins:

The National Party leader tells The Country host to "harden up"!

Listen below: