Nominations open for 2022 Norwood New Zealand Rural Sports Awards

Photo / File

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Norwood NZ Rural Sports Awards.

In its sixth year, the awards not only honour rural athletes, but also the volunteers and administrators who make it all possible.

Sporting fields are as varied as wood-chopping, shearing, horse-riding, tree-climbing, shooting, highland heavies, gumboot throwing and fencing.

This year there is a new award, the FuturePost Award for a Rural Sportsperson with a Disability.

"We want to ensure our awards are open to everyone. The new award will ensure those rural sports athletes with disabilities are recognised," convenor of judges and Olympic medallist rower, Nathan Twaddle said.

Twaddle also welcomed Courtesy Ford as the new sponsor of the lifetime Legacy Award.

Norwood chief executive Tim Myers said the awards recognised those who were passionate about heritage sports and it was fitting to celebrate their commitment and character.

"Every year, it is awe-inspiring to hear the stories and achievements of rural sports athletes, many of whom are world champions in their discipline.

"It's also heartening to hear about the dedication of rural sports administrators to their sports. Many of them are the glue that keeps heritage sports alive in rural Aotearoa today."

Nominations are now open for:

• The PTS Logistics New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year Award

• The Skellerup New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year Award

• The Fonterra Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year Award

• The Levno Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award

• The Courtesy Ford Lifetime Legacy Award

• FuturePost Award for a Rural Sportsperson with a Disability

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview Rural Sports Awards Founder Steve Hollander and Kristi Atkins about the 2022 Norwood NZ Rural Sports Awards on The Country below:

Two other awards will be announced on the night of the Norwood New Zealand Rural Sports Awards:

• The Sir Brian Lochore Memorial Award for Outstanding Sportsperson from a Rural Background – finalists and the winner are announced on the night of the awards.

• The Norwood Supreme New Zealand Rural Sportsperson Award – judges select one overall winner to go home with the 2022 Supreme Award.

Nominations close 4 pm Monday, January 17, 2022 and finalists will be announced in February 2022.

The Awards will be presented at a gala function at Awapuni Racecourse on Friday, March 13, 2022, during the New Zealand Rural Games Weekend in Palmerston North.

The awards will proceed only if Palmerston North is at level 1, if the level rises the date will be postponed.

Nominations can be made here.

Past winners can be viewed here.

Find out more about the awards here.