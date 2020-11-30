The Country - La Niña edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked weather expert Phil Duncan if he knew where La Niña was.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says La Nina is a no show for the start of December plus he has some good news for farmers worried about drought with his extended summer outlook.

Mark Townsend:

Is a former Fonterra director and one of New Zealand's largest scale dairy farmers with farming interests also in Chile and the USA. Today he talks about farming through Covid and his passion for dairy genetics.

Julia Jones:

We head to Eureka to talk to the Head of Analytics at NZX about sympathetic pricing and why fat is where it's at!

John McOviney:

"Don't leave town till you've seen the country". So says the chief executive of Steelfort (and Waitomo sheep and beef farmer) as he enjoys a South Island sojourn.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

