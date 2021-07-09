The Country - Kiwifruit edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to a leader in the kiwifruit industry, Dom Jones, about how the labour shortage is causing a huge issue for the sector.

On with the show:

Dom Jones:

A leader in the Kiwifruit industry said that despite record returns and record land prices, the sector faced a huge labour challenge with no immediate solution in sight from the government.

Conor English:

The chairman of Agribusiness NZ and former chief executive of Federated Farmers talked about his inconvenient truth and his battle with prostate cancer.

We asked today's panel farmer about what they're doing about prostate cancer and whether they're fronting up at the Howl of a Protest?

Simon Limmer:

The chief executive of Silver Fern Farms talked about the company's commitment to its course for a sustainable future. Jamie asked if the meat processor had gone woke in the process?

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent pondered the popularity of David Seymour v Judith Collins.

Listen below: