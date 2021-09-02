The Country - Hunting edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay found out what hunting looks like in Level 3 with Davey Hughes, aka "The Swazi Man".

On with the show:

Karen Williams:

The Wairarapa-based Vice President of Federated Farmers talks weather, health and safety on farm, Covid contingency planning and the dreaded RMA.

Davey Hughes:

The founder and chief executive of outdoor apparel brand Swazi talks about hunting under Level 3 lockdown protocols and the nightmare of bringing manufactured goods into the country with exorbitant international shipping rates.

Jim Hopkins:

Is a rural raconteur who's frothing at the mouth about the vaccine rollout and the Covid voiceover woman.

Callum Stewart:

PGG Wrightson's national genetics manager informs us on the protocols of selling livestock under Level 3 lockdown and he promotes an on-line semen sale for beef and dairy farmers.

Chris Russell:

We track down our Australian correspondent in WA and talk about wildflowers, record beef and lamb prices, a good use for goats, some great rainfall predictions and a Covid calamity in NSW.

Listen below: