The Country - Horses edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay got ready for the Melbourne Cup this afternoon by playing some horse-themed tunes.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says La Nina may be short-lived so far but it's already improving the rainfall chances in northern New Zealand.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEAs. Today she questions whether there's a paucity of talent in Labour's new Cabinet and about a paucity of rainfall on the east coast of the South Island.

Alan Pollard:

Apple trees are being pulled out of the ground because of a migrant labour shortage to pick the crop. We ask the chief executive of NZ Apples and Pears why?

Mike McIntyre:

The Head of Derivatives at Jarden ponders tonight's GDT auction prospects, a finely balanced international market, the challenges of mitigating drought with PKE and the dairy futures market.

Andrew Morrison:

The Chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ says a major priority for his organisation will be engaging with Labour's new Cabinet and going in to bat for sheep and beef farmers.

Grant Nisbett:

We tip out a winner for this afternoon's Melbourne Cup.

Listen below: