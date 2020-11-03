The Country - Horses edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay got ready for the Melbourne Cup this afternoon by playing some horse-themed tunes.
On with the show:
Phil Duncan:
Monday's resident weather expert says La Nina may be short-lived so far but it's already improving the rainfall chances in northern New Zealand.
Jane Smith:
Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEAs. Today she questions whether there's a paucity of talent in Labour's new Cabinet and about a paucity of rainfall on the east coast of the South Island.
Alan Pollard:
Apple trees are being pulled out of the ground because of a migrant labour shortage to pick the crop. We ask the chief executive of NZ Apples and Pears why?
Mike McIntyre:
The Head of Derivatives at Jarden ponders tonight's GDT auction prospects, a finely balanced international market, the challenges of mitigating drought with PKE and the dairy futures market.
Andrew Morrison:
The Chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ says a major priority for his organisation will be engaging with Labour's new Cabinet and going in to bat for sheep and beef farmers.
Grant Nisbett:
We tip out a winner for this afternoon's Melbourne Cup.
