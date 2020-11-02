The Country - 007 edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay played James Bond theme tunes to pay tribute to screen legend Sir Sean Connery, who died over the weekend.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

Act's high-flying leader takes time out from his nationwide tour to celebrate his referendum victory and to critique the make up of the new government. And did Kelvin Davis jump before he was pushed?

Dean Rabbidge:

It's the Cycle Tour of Southland week in the deep south which traditionally serves up some inclement weather. We ask a Southland farmer and 2016 Zanda McDonald Award winner how he's got on meeting David Parker's decree on getting crops and pasture re-sown by yesterday's ridiculous deadline.

Tony Laker:

Life is short and fleeting so take your chances. That's the message from a man who's an advocate of what's he's been preaching to his travel clients for the best part of three decades.

Todd Clark:

Our US correspondent is a Lexington (Kentucky) livestock and cropping farmer who's a true-blue Republican. Despite his reservations about Donald Trump, the person, he still thinks America will go Red when it comes to the Orange man.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawke's Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky as we ponder the farming and political climates.

